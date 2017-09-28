IPS chooses principals, specialty options for 4 remaining high schools

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Four principals were selected Thursday to lead Indianapolis Public Schools high schools for the 2018-19 school year.

The IPS Board also chose the specialties that students will be able to select in the College- and Career-Themed Academies that the district will create for the four high schools in the new school year.

The academies “are designed to create more college and career pathways to help students graduate on time and achieve the district’s Three E’s – to be Enrolled in a two- or four-year college or university, Enlisted in the military or Employed at a livable wage upon graduation,” IPS said in a news release issued Thursday night.

The board’s action comes days after the board voted to close Broad Ripple High School and turn two high schools into middle schools as part of a plan to the plan save $7 million dollars every year. That decision came amid declining enrollment in the district.

The change to an “all-choice model” in Indianapolis Public Schools means about 300 teachers will have to reapply for their jobs.

IPS also released dates and times for a series of meetings where families can meet with IPS Choice program experts and transition counselors to learn more about the specialty options available and the enrollment process.

Here, by school, are the specialties to be offered by the academies and the leaders appointed, followed by the meeting dates:

Arsenal Technical High School

Specialties: Construction, Engineering & Design Academy (new), Math & Science Academy (current), New Tech (current), Career Technology Center (current), Law & Public Policy Program (current).

Principal: Lloyd Bryant was the director of principal development with IPS. He serves as the interim principal of Arsenal Technical. He holds an undergraduate degree in history from Hampton University and a master’s degree in education and administration from Trinity University. Lloyd returned home to Indianapolis after serving students and families in Washington, D.C., for 16 years and in leadership in D.C. public schools for eight years.

Crispus Attucks High School

Specialties: Health Sciences Academy (new, with an expansion of current medical program offerings), Teaching, Learning & Leading Academy (new).

Principal: Lauren Franklin will stay at the helm to continue recent progress in student achievement. An Indianapolis native and a proud graduate of Indianapolis Public Schools, Franklin received her undergraduate degree from DePauw University and went on to earn master’s degrees from both Indiana Wesleyan University and Butler University. She has been employed with IPS for 19 years. Her instructional experiences range from preschool to 12th grade as a classroom teacher, magnet coordinator and school administrator.

George Washington High School

Specialties: Information Technology Academy (new), Advanced Manufacturing, Engineering & Logistics Academy (new), Business & Finance Academy (new).

Principal: Stanley Law has served the students of IPS for 16 years as an elementary principal, middle school assistant principal and high school principal. Law serves as principal of Arlington High School, which will become a middle school. Under his leadership, the school has seen record increases in the graduation rate. He earned his undergraduate degree from Indiana University Purdue University-Indianapolis, his master’s degree from Butler University, and he is currently pursuing his PhD at Indiana State University. Law is married to Dr. Nicole Law and has two sons, Corey and Kyle.

Shortridge High School

Specialties: International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (current), International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme (new), Visual & Performing Arts and Humanities (current, relocated).

Principal: Shane O’Day is the founding principal of Gambold Preparatory Magnet High School with Indianapolis Public Schools. He will continue as principal of Shortridge High School. He holds an undergraduate degree in education from Western Washington University, a master’s degree in education from George Mason University and an MBA from Thunderbird University, and he obtained his principal licensure from Lehigh University. O’Day came to IPS after living overseas for 10 years working and leading international schools.

Additionally, Edison School of the Arts leader Nathan Tuttle will oversee arts integration and K-12 alignment during the transition of the Visual and Performing Arts high school program to Shortridge. Tuttle, who earned his undergraduate degree in music education from Indiana University School of Music and his Master of Arts in education from Oakland City University, has been an educator for 18 years. He will serve as Visual and Performing Arts Advisor while continuing in his current leadership role.

Meeting dates

Individualized information sessions are available at the following times and locations:

Monday, 3-7 p.m., George Washington and Shortridge high schools.

Tuesday, 3-7 p.m., Arsenal Technical and Crispus Attucks high schools.

Wednesday, 8 a.m.-noon, George Washington and Shortridge high schools.

Oct. 5, 8 a.m.-noon, Arsenal Technical and Crispus Attucks high schools.

Oct. 7, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., John Morton Finney Center for Educational Services, 120 E. Walnut St.