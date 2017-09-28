Local woman competes on reality competition series

She calls herself, “Beast-mode Barbie.” Brooke Van Paris, “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge,” says she’s bringing a package to the ranch you’ve never seen before!

Brooke is one of the strongest female competitors in the DGA award-winning “Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge,” the most physically-demanding competition series on television. The series, which last season attracted more than 4 million weekly viewers, features world-renowned athletic contenders including Spartan, CrossFit, power lifters, professional athletes, MMA fighters and everyday heroes who face off against each other – and the desert heat – in a series of intense challenges with only one advancing to the grueling skullbuster challenge personally designed by the one and only Stone-Cold Steve Austin.

“Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Challenge” premieres Tuesdays at 10pm ET/PT on CMT.

Brooke Van Paris, 27

5’7, 160 lbs

Hometown: Greenwood, IN

Occupation: Conditioning Specialist

Specialty: Bodybuilding

Brooke has focused the majority of her training on weightlifting. Years ago, she had a horrific car accident which left both of her hands shattered. After two years legally handicapped, Brooke decided to change her level of fitness. The results speak for themselves. If she wins the 10k, Brooke plans to travel the world.

For more information, LIKE #BrokenSkullChallenge on Facebook and follow @CMT and @steveaustinBSR on Twitter.