Marion Co. Prosecutor’s Office to seek death penalty against Jason Brown

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Marion County Prosecutor Terry Curry is scheduled to provide an update in the case against 28-year-old Jason Brown.

Brown is charged with murder in the July 27 shooting death of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.

Online court records indicate the death penalty will be sought in the case.

The 38-year-old slain father of two was laid to rest in early August.

Curry is expected to speak about the latest developments in the case at 11 a.m.

The entire press conference will be streamed on WISHTV.com.