It’s almost time for the amazing, annual Hoosier movie tradition to begin! Boomer TV’s Patty Spitler is here with the NEW President of the Heartland Film Festival, Craig Prater, and tells us what we can expect this year.

Heartland Film Festival

October 12-22

“LBJ” – Opening Night Film (Honoring director Rob Reiner with the Pioneering Spirit: Lifetime Achievement Award)

Thursday, October 12, Indianapolis Museum of Art, 7 p.m.

To learn more, visit www.heartlandfilm.org.