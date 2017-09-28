Opportunities are endless with kimonos

They’re trendy, they’re affordable and they’re READY TO BE WORN… by YOU!

On today’s Indy Style, JenDaisy Boutique’s Jen Russell explains that kimonos are an easy accessory to any outfit. You can wear them over dresses, tees and blouses for a more dressed-up look.



Here are today’s looks: (descriptions courtesy of Jen Russell)

Lilly is our first model, and she is wearing a standard print kimono that I designed exclusively for JenDaisy Boutique. This one is called the Phoenix. It is such a perfect kimono to wear with a white sleeveless T-shirt dress and our pho jeggings. This makes for a very comfortable and put together outfit for any occasion.

Mary is our second model and my lifelong best friend. Mary is wearing our Only In Dreams Kimono. This kimono is boho chic, vibrant, and has the embroidery that is SO popular this year. We paired it over a basic black Tee with jeans and booties for a complete bohemian vibe. This kimono also looks really pretty over a basic black dress. If you had to choose a piece for fall to last years to come, this kimono is a great addition to your fall selections.

Jordan is wearing one of my all-time JenDaisy favorites and that is the Midi Lace kimono. This blush color is one hot trending color for fall. We added this over leggings and a basic black top. We added gladiator wedges to break up the black and also added some blush colored jewelry to add some more hints of this tone in the look. Jordan is a hair stylist and has to always wear things she can move in. This kimono adds such a classy look but still so so comfortable. One thing I do want to stress about this kimono is that everyone can wear it even though it is one that is longer. I am 5’1 and I have this kimono in my closet. Another thing to think about is if you are shorter and fall in love with a longer kimono, it can always be hemmed to fit your height perfectly.

