Pacers single game tickets go on sale Thursday morning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Pacers fans hoping to snag single game tickets can begin doing so Thursday morning.

The team posted a message on social media Wednesday saying that tickets to all 41 home games go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Pacers, who began training camp this week, start preseason play on Oct. 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

For the Pacers, the regular season gets underway Oct. 18 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse as the blue and gold take on the Brooklyn Nets.

For information on and to purchase tickets, click here.