Police officers refresh driving skills

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An east side parking lot was turned into a police driver-training course with safety as its focus.

Lawrence Police Department had its emergency vehicle operations training on Thursday evening. The officers refreshed their skills of handling their vehicles driving in both everyday and extreme situations.

Certified emergency vehicle operations instructors put the officers through their paces on the course which is set up in the parking lot of Washington Square Mall.

Sgt. Thomas Reuss Jr. of Lawrence police said, “We bring them back out here, put them through a refresher, get them back to those skills they learned at the academy, we want them using on a daily basis, even when they are just driving around the city, or in an emergency operations situation.”

The officers work on their skills all the time and go through the course every year.