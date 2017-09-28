Portillo’s is officially open in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Central Indiana lovers of Italian Beef, Chicago-style hot dogs and chocolate cake, rejoice! The Portillo’s in Fishers is officially open.

Dozens of people lined up outside of the restaurant, located on 116th Street just off of I-69 prior to the grand opening at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Some in line had never tried the food at the Chicago-based restaurant, others have been longtime fans.

One man who recently moved from the Chicago area to Fishers waited in line for nearly 18 hours to be the first customer.

Daybreak visited Portillo’s Thursday morning. Watch how they make their famous Italian Beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hotdogs and Chocolate Cake Shake in the videos above.