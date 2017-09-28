Raise a glass! It’s National Drink Beer Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s the perfect excuse to throw back a couple of cold ones after work. Today, Sept. 28, is #NationalDrinkBeerDay.

A recent study found beer is America’s #1 social drink of choice. Margaritas came in second.

While many still guzzle the famous brands like Pabst, Schlitz, Miller and Budweiser, craft beer has transcended hipsters and connoisseurs and become big business. The Craft Brewers Association says the industry contributed $55.7 billion to the U.S. economy in 2014. Craft brewers provide 424,000 jobs in the United States.