Santino Fontana, PreEnactIndy, and more in today’s On the Aisle

Ready to see a performance? Wondering what’s on the Indy stages? Performing Arts Critic Tom Alvarez takes us there!
Santino Fontana
The Cabaret
Sept. 29
Club Monon
PreEnactIndy
Saturday, Oct. 7
Two-Piano Fundraiser
Indianapolis Ballet
Oct. 1
Kristin Chenoweth
The Palladium
Sept. 30
Gershwin & Tchaikovsky
Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra
Sept. 29 & 30
“La Cage Aux Folles”
Actors Theatre of Indiana
Through Oct. 1
“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time”
Indiana Repertory Theatre
Through Oct. 4
“Fun Home”
Phoenix Theatre
Through Oct. 22
