Take the kids for a scare at the Children’s Museum

October is just around the corner, so we know your little goblins are already thinking about Halloween! This year, take them to The Children’s Museum for WICKED WOODS to embark on a hike through the foreboding forest, as they encounter campfires and caves, creatures and cabins, terrible tales and haunted trails.

The Children’s Museum Guild’s Haunted House

Wicked Woods

Oct. 7–31, 2017

After 54 years of haunting, the museum’s head witches have perfected their potion for all things spooky, and this year is no different! Starting Oct. 7, embark on a hike through the foreboding forest as you encounter campfires and caves, creatures and cabins, terrible tales and haunted trails. Grab your packs and get your gear ready!

The Haunted House offers IPL’s Lights-On Hours (for children who scare easily) and AAA’s Frightening Hours (with the lights off, for children who dare to be scared). Tickets are $8 at the door. All tickets are available at The Children’s Museum Box Office.

Organized by The Children’s Museum Guild, the 54th Annual Haunted House, Wicked Woods, is presented by Old National Bank.

Hours

IPL’s Lights-On Hours

Recommended for children who scare easily

CLOSED Mondays

Tuesdays: 11 a.m.–5 p.m. (except Halloween**)

Wednesdays: 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

Thurs., Fri., Sat.: 10 a.m.–3 p.m. (except Opening Day*)

Sundays: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

*Sat., Oct. 7, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

**Tues., Oct. 31, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

AAA’s Frightening Hours

Recommended for children who dare to be scared

Thurs., Fri., Sat.: 3:30–9 p.m. (except Opening Day*)

Ticket Information

Tickets are on sale! Click here to purchase tickets online.

Members receive a 10% discount.

Discount tickets are available at Indianapolis-area Old National Bank branches.

Haunted House tickets are separate from museum admission. Museum admission not required.

Children under the age of 2 are free.

Children age 13 and under must be accompanied through the Haunted House by a paying adult.

More information can be found at www.childrensmuseum.org/haunted-house.