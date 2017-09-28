WATCH: Trump phone call to IMPD officer in motorcade crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday posted video of an injured motorcade officer’s phone call from President Donald Trump.

Trump delayed his takeoff from Indianapolis International Airport on Wednesday afternoon until he was assured IMPD Officer Rob Turner was OK, a Facebook post from the department Thursday said.

Turner was among motorcyclists transporting Trump from the State Fairgrounds to the airport after his speech on a new tax reform proposal. Turner crashed in the motorcade and suffered suffered a broken ankle.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department tweeted on Wednesday that the officer was transported to the hospital in good condition. It’s unclear what happened.

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said Trump telephoned Turner during the flight back to Washington. Walters said Trump checked on the officer’s condition, thanked him for serving and wished him well in his recovery.