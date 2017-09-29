Authorities: Police officer fatally shot in Georgia; man sought

CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — A county official in Georgia says one police officer is dead and another wounded after they were shot while approaching a stolen car.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a brief statement that the shooting happened Friday in Polk County, about 60 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Barry Atkison is an assistant county manager for Polk County in northwest Georgia. He said two suspects have been arrested in the Friday shootings and a third was still being sought by police.

Atkison said the officers were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle that had been reported stolen to police. He said one officer had called the other to serve as backup and both were shot as they approached the vehicle.

Atkison said the wounded officer was shot in the chest, but seemed to have only a minor injury as the bullet struck the officer’s protective vest.

The GBI said in a follow-up statement that authorities are searching for a man last seen in the area who is “considered armed and dangerous.” The GBI did not identify him as a suspect, but advised residents not to approach him and to call 911 if he’s seen.

The agency used the National Blue Alert System to announce their search for the man. The system is used to foster communication between law enforcement and the public, and was created to support families of fallen officers.

Photos posted by The Rome News-Tribune showed officers gathering at a wooded area along a roadside.

No other details were immediately available Friday afternoon.