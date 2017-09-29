Authorities search for missing boy with autism in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old boy with autism.

Agustine Ordonez, also known as Junior, was last seen at Central Middle School in Columbus; authorities say it is likely he will be in the area.

Authorities say they believe he is lost and not attempting to run away.

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office describes the boy as wearing a red T-shirt, gray jeans, black Puma shoes and a neon green camouflage-patterned backpack.

Authorities say he is 4-feet-9 and 70 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen Junior or have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to dial 911 or 812-379-1689.