Authorities searching for missing 39-year-old Indy man with autism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are searching for an Indianapolis man they describe as having both autism and schizophrenia.

Meekeal Chernet, 39, was last seen Friday at 1:30 p.m. wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and black skull cap, according to a release from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Fire Department’s Urban Search crew was assisting IMPD as they looked for Chernet, who police say walked away from his caregiver in the Countrybrook Apartments, near 73rd Street between Hoover and Ditch roads.

Please help #IFD US&R team & @IMPDnews locate 39 year old missing autistic adult. Last seen around 1:30 pm in Countrybrook Apts. Call 911 pic.twitter.com/bIVleDG8KT — IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) September 29, 2017

Police describe Chernet as a black male, six feet three inches tall, weighing 245 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, and with the mental capacity of a 10-year-old. Authorities also say Chernet has the potential to be violent, as he had not taken his medication prior to going missing.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Chernet, please call 911.