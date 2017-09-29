DeVos awards Indiana $59M for charter school expansion

Associated Press Published:
Betsy DeVos
FILE - In this June 6, 2017, file photo, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington before the Senate Appropriations Committee, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Subcommittee hearing on the fiscal year 2018 budget. Democratic attorneys general in 18 states and the District of Columbia are suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over her decision to suspend rules meant to protect students from abuses by for-profit colleges. The lawsuit was filed Thursday, July 6, 2017, in federal court in Washington and demands implementation of borrower defense to repayment rules. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Federal Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is awarding $59 million to the state of Indiana to expand charter schools.

Indiana was one of nine states to be awarded millions for charter schools, though individual charter networks in other states will also get money.

State schools Superintendent Jennifer McCormick says the $59 million will be spread out over five years. The first $24 million instalment is slated to come this year.

DeVos’ U.S. Department of Education is awarding a total of $253 million for charter schools across the U.S.

McCormick says the money will go to a minimum of 50 schools.

The money is intended to pay for students to attend charter schools and for planning and program design.