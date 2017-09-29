Firefighter Tim cooks up shish kabobs with fall flavors

Fall is in the air… finally… and Firefighter Tim is in our kitchen. Check out his take on Shish Kabobs, with a fall twist….. apples!!

Oven-Baked or Grilled Honeycrisp Apples

Ingredients:

– Honeycrisp apples

– 2 Tablespoons cinnamon

– 1 Tablespoon sugar

– Honey to taste

Preparation:

Preheat grill to medium heat or over to 350 degrees. Wash dry and core the apples. Place each in the center of an aluminum sheet. Pour cinnamon and sugar in hollow of core. Drizzle with honey. Wrap in aluminum foil. Cook over medium heat 20-25 minutes on grill or 45 minutes in oven. Serve warm.

Pork and Apple Kabob

Ingredients

– ½ cup apricot jam

– 4 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

– 1 Tablespoon tomato paste

– 2 Tablespoons olive oil

– Sea Salt to taste

– Ground black pepper to taste

– Smoked paprika to taste

– 1 Teaspoon garlic powder

– 1 and ½ pounds pork tenderloin, cubed into 1 and ½ inch cubes

– 1 medium red onion cut into 8 wedges

– 8 Granny Smith wedges

Preparation:

Heat grill to medium high. Prep sauce in a large bowl: combine jam, vinegar, tomato paste, salt, pepper, garlic powder and paprika. Marinate the pork in the sauce for 2 hours.

Assemble 4 long skewers by alternative pork, onion, and apple wedges. Brush the olive oil lightly onto the meat, onion and apples. Add salt and pepper. Place skewers onto grill. Leave on 6-8 minutes, until marks are visible. While the skewers cook, brush the remaining marinade onto the meat and onion and apples. Cook until pork is no longer pink the center.

Asian BBQ Beef and Apple Shish Kabobs

Ingredients:

– ½ Teaspoon ground ucmin

– ¼ Teaspoon sea salt

– ¼ Teaspoon pepper

– 2 pounds flat iron steak cut into 1 and ½ inch cubes

– 8-10 apple wedges

– 8-10 onion wedges

– 8-10 zucchini wedges

– 8-10 Large Button Mushrooms

– 1 Tablespoon chopped parsley

– 1 Tablespoon minced garlic

– ¼ Teaspoon pepper

– 4 Tablespoons Asian BBQ sauce

– 3 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

Preparation:

– Prep sauce first. Wisk the parsley, Asian BBQ sauce, minced garlic, pepper, and apple cider vinegar together. Bring to a boil, then let simmer for 5 minutes. Slide steak, apple, zucchini and mushroom onto a large skewer. Season with pepper, cumin and sea salt. Put on grill and glaze with sauce. Cook until the center of the meat is a warm pink (or other desired temperature).

Greek Yogurt Cider Sauce (for dipping shish kabobs)

Ingredients:

– 6 Teaspoons honey

– 2 Tablespoon olive oil

– 4 Tablespoons apple cider vinegar

– 4 Tablespoons plain Greek yogurt

– Salt and Pepper to taste

Preparation:

– Wish all ingredients together in bowl until smooth and well-combined.

Twitter: @firemantimcfd