Florida says it’s not a fit for O.J. on parole

FILE - In this July 20, 2017 file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson reacts after learning he was granted parole at Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. Nevada's parole board says it didn't consider O.J. Simpson's 1989 conviction for misdemeanor spousal abuse when it granted him parole in July because it wasn't listed in the federal clearinghouse of FBI crime data. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi sent a letter to the Florida Department of Corrections Secretary regarding O.J. Simpson’s parole on Friday.

The letter to Secretary Julie L. Jones requests that the FDC immediately notify all appropriate authorities of Nevada that Florida objects to granting Simpson permission to relocate to the state to serve parole.

In the letter, Bondi states:

Floridians are well aware of Mr. Simpson’s background, his wanton disregard for the lives of others, and of his scofflaw attitude with respect to the heinous acts for which he has been found civilly liable. The specter of his residing in comfort in Florida should not be an option. Our state should not become a country club for this convicted criminal.”

