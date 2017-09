INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Investigators from IMPD are on the scene of a person fatally shot on the near north side.

Officers from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a person shot run Friday around 7 p.m. in the 500 block of West 28th Street.

Officer Jim Gillespie with IMPD confirmed Friday evening that the person shot had died.

WISH-TV has a crew at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.