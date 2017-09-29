IMPD responds to person shot on west side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to an early morning shooting on the city’s west side.

Officers responded to the 500 block of North Pershing Avenue just after 1:30 a.m. Friday for a report of a person shot.

According to IMPD, after officers arrived on scene they discovered a vehicle riddled with bullet holes, several shell casings were also found in the area. Police then went to a home in that area and found a 30-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was transported to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where he has since been stabilized.

Police have not released any suspect information in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.