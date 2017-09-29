Indianapolis Museum of Art hosting Oktoberfest celebration in beer garden this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Museum of Art is hosting an Oktoberfest celebration at their beer garden this weekend.

The celebration will include a food truck, breweries, music, wine and several food offerings that are available at the beer garden.

Hours for the family-friendly Oktoberfest celebration are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

To get into the beer garden, you must pay admission to the museum. It is $18 for adults.

