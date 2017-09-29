IPS passes resolution reaffirming support for undocumented students, families

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Public School board passed a resolution Thursday evening to show their support for undocumented students and families.

Commission President Mary Ann Sullivan says the uncertainty surrounding those of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) hurts many in the IPS community and they want to show that every person is special in the eyes of the school board.

“Continuing confusion surrounding the status of these students adversely impacts many valued members of the IPS community. We believe in the dignity and worth of all people, and remain committed to serving and supporting every student and family, regardless of immigration status.”

The resolution passed unanimously Thursday.