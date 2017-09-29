IU researchers get $2M to study traumatic brain injuries

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana University researchers have won a $2.1 million federal grant to study the long-term impact of traumatic brain injuries.

The grant from a division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will allow the IU School of Medicine to conduct a five-year study with the Rehabilitation Hospital of Indiana.

The funding will allow IU physicians and scientists to continue researching ways of treating traumatic brain injuries and exploring how those injuries affect patients and their families.

Flora Hammond is an IU professor of physical medicine and rehabilitation. She says that research “will lead to a deeper understanding of life-long challenges” that follow traumatic brain injuries and test new treatment methods.

Hammond says emotional and behavioral challenges are among the most common problems people with brain injuries experience.