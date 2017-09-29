Pacers store re-opens for fans Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pacers Team Store inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse reopened Friday at 9 a.m. after months of being closed for renovations.

The store will feature new merchandise for the upcoming season. Products will feature a lot of gear from Nike, which is the new apparel provider for the team.

Other brands that can be found in the shop are ’47, New Era and Under Armour, which is a new NBA licensee. Renovations that took place over the summer were aimed at giving the space a contemporary look and feel to go along with the new products.

The first 200 customers who visit the Team Store Friday will get 20 percent off their purchase.

The new team store also got a new website that launched at 9 a.m. That website can be found here.