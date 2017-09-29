Places to get a free coffee on National Coffee Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Coffee lovers, rejoice: It’s National Coffee Day!

To celebrate, we found out where you can get a free or discounted cup o’ joe today. Now, that’s how you start the weekend off right!

Cinnabon

Grab a free 12-ounce coffee with your cinnamon roll this morning at participating Cinnabon locations.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Grab yourself a doughnut and a discounted coffee this morning! You can get any medium hot coffee for just $0.66.

Einstein Bros Bagels

Not feeling like a doughnut? How about a bagel instead? Einstein Bros is gifing away a free medium brewed coffee with your purchase.

Krispy Kreme

As if the original glazed doughnut wasn’t enough to get you in line, Krispy Kreme is giving away a free cup of coffee and a doughnut today.

McDonald’s

If you love McCafe, you’re in luck! You can get a free McCafe Latte or Frappe when you download the My McCafe app, available for iOS and Android devices.