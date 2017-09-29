Professional pumpkin carver featured at first Hamilton Harvest Fest

So many of us have carved a pumpkin or two with our kids, but this is taking pumpkin carving to an EXTREME level!

Meet David Smith, Professional Pumpkin Carver and a competitor on the Food Network’s “Halloween Wars,” and MacKenzie Harris, Director of Marketing, Hamilton Town Center. Together, they tell us about the upcoming Hamilton Harvest Fest and how you can see David’s incredible skills in action!

What is Hamilton Harvest Fest?

The Hamilton Harvest Fest is the perfect opportunity to get outside and enjoy the season. Festival goers can enjoy live music from The Flying Toasters and the Blue River Band while watching David Smith, professional pumpkin artist, carve a giant pumpkin. The Kid Zone will feature face painting and cupcake decorating. There will also be food trucks, beer from local breweries and a marketplace for shoppers to browse products from Indiana-based vendors.

When is the Fest?

Tomorrow, Saturday, September 30 from 3 to 8 p.m.

What else is happening at Hamilton Town Center this fall?

In addition to the Hamilton Harvest Fest, Hamilton Town Center will host Burton Brothers Amusements complete with rides, games and delights. The carnival has been running since September 22 and will run today and tomorrow, September 30; the last day of the carnival will coincide with Hamilton Harvest Fest. Ticket prices to ride and play will vary.

For more information about upcoming events at Hamilton Town Center, visit www.facebook.com/HamiltonTownCtr and follow the shopping center on Twitter @ShopHamiltonTC.

Mall website: www.shophamiltontowncenter.com

Event page: http://www.simon.com/mall/hamilton-town-center/stream/hamilton-harvest-festival-5260784

Facebook: www.facebook.com/hamiltontownctr

Twitter: @ShopHamiltonTC