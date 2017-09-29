Taco Bell, Forever 21 teaming up to release clothing line

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Taco Bell is teaming up with Forever 21 to launch a fashion line in which they promise to be “hotter than diablo sauce.”

The line, which comes out on Oct. 11, includes a millennial pink pullover sweatshirt with the “live mas” logo embroidered on it and a tank top inspired by a fire sauce packet.

The fast food chain says the line will also include tops, bodysuits, cropped and regular hoodies and sweatshirts.

