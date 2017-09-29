Three arrested following shooting behind Fishers sandwich shop

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Fishers Police Department has arrested three people in a recent shooting.

16-year-old Alexander Lopez, 17-year-old Alan Mendez and 18-year-old Ivan Jeronimo were arrested in the case. Lopez and Mendez have been filed into adult court. All three of from Indianapolis.

The trio is believed to be behind a shooting in Fishers behind Which Wich Superior Sandwiches on September 21.

Police responded to the shooting near 131st Street and State Road 37 just after 7 p.m. that evening.

Investigators found a man, identified as 18-year-old Jose Gomez of Fishers, shot behind the shop.

On Saturday, a dive team found the gun believed to be involved in the shooting in a retention pond near 116th Street and Hazel Dell Road. A warrant was issued out of Hamilton County and all three suspects were then found in Marion County.

Mendez faces the most serious of the charges, including attempted murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Their charges are as follows:

Mendez: attempted murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, armed robbery, aggravated battery, dangerous possession of a firearm, intimidation, pointing a firearm at a person, theft, carrying a firearm without a permit.

Jeronimo: robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (aiding, inducing or causing), robbery armed with a deadly weapon (aiding, inducing or causing), aggravated battery (aiding, inducing or causing), theft ((aiding, inducing or causing).

Lopez: robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (aiding, inducing or causing), robbery armed with a deadly weapon (aiding, inducing or causing), aggravated battery (aiding, inducing or causing), theft ((aiding, inducing or causing).

The Fishers Police Department says all three were taken into custody without incident.