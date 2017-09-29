Unconscious woman found on church scaffolding, 30 feet up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rescuers pulled an unconscious woman from scaffolding at a near-downtown Fort Wayne church early Friday.

Fort Wayne firefighters were called around 8 a.m. Friday to Most Precious Blood Catholic Church at 1515 Barthold St., near Spring Street and Sherman Boulevard, after roofers installing a new roof on the church came across an unconscious woman on scaffolding there. The woman was 30 feet up, officials said.

Rescuers pulled a female off scaffolding outside Most Precious Blood Church in Fort Wayne on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. A ladder truck was brought in to get to the woman, and a rescue crew lowered her down in a carrier. The woman’s condition was not known.

It’s unclear why the woman was on the scaffolding. She was not identified and her age was unavailable.

Roofers with Dahm Brothers Roofing have been on the job site for about a month and a half.

The incident did not impact classes at the adjacent Most Precious Blood Catholic School.