Vehicle slams into house on west side, driver flees scene

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A vehicle slammed into a house on the city’s west side early Friday morning.

According to a social media post from the Indianapolis Fire Department, the vehicle ran into a residence in the 3600 block of Moeller Road just after 1 a.m. After hitting the home, the driver then fled the scene.

IFD says that at least one person was home at the time of incident, but they were not injured. However, they have been displaced from their residence.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident.