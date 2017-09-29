Woman combats chronic pain condition with fitness

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Eight years after being diagnosed with a chronic pain condition, an Indianapolis woman is using fitness to fight Fibromyalgia.

Melissa Newman has discovered a regimen of exercise, diet and vitamins is relieving the soreness and tenderness common with the condition.

Excruciating, unrelenting and debilitating are words that have been used to describe Fibromyalgia which Newman said has impacted her entire family.

“I lost two years of my life because I don’t even have any memory of them being on medications so much,” Newman said. “I live life now completely different. I’m happier. I’m more energetic.”

Instead of spending hours sleeping through depression, Newman says she spends that time at the Baxter YMCA doing Pilates, cycling and strength training.

The center featured Newman’s story in its newsletter the same month national attention was drawn to Fibromyalgia in Lady Gaga’s Netflix documentary “Gaga: Five Foot Two.”

Newman hoped sharing her story would inspire others to challenge themselves toward treatment.

“I know it’s hard. I know it’s rough but you have to fight every day and I know it’s going to be painful but you have to be in the mindset that you can do it. You’re stronger than you think you are and you can overcome it like I am,” Newman said.

The routine has allowed her to be more involved in her daughter’s hobbies. It also replaced the need for several medications Newman once took to treat her symptoms.