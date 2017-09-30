1 in critical condition after near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after a person was shot on the city’s near north side.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Persian Temple #46, located in the 1800 block of East 23rd Street, on Saturday around 4:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officer Jim Gillespie with IMPD confirmed on Saturday just after 5 p.m. that a person had been shot but was unable to provide additional details.

At 5:27 p.m., IMPD confirmed via Twitter that the victim was in critical condition and had been taken to Methodist Hospital.

WISH-TV has a crew at the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.