Arrest made in connection to Indianapolis, Lawrence store robberies

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — One man is in custody after he was linked to robberies that occurred earlier in September.

The first happened September 4 at a Ricker’s in the 8500 block of Northwest Boulevard when two suspects entered the store and demanded cash and cigarettes. The second occurred on September 21 at a Circle K in the 6300 block of Oaklandon Road in Lawrence where cash and cigarettes were also stolen.

Keaud Bigsby was later taken into custody on September 21 following a traffic stop where it was discovered that he did not have a valid driver’s license. Further inspection of the vehicle discovered a handgun and several cartons of cigarettes. Bigsby was charged with operating a motor vehicle while never receiving a license and possession of a handgun without a license for that arrest.

Bigsby faces two counts of felony armed robbery and three other felony related charges in connection with the gas station robberies.