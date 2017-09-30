Chef Wendell: Mediterranean Diet

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Proven to increase life expectancy and protect against heart disease, stroke, Alzheimer’s Disease and cancer, the Mediterranean Diet is composed of fresh fruits and veggies, grains, beans, nuts, seeds, healthy fats, and small portions of fish and poultry. Celebrate your health with this colorful, health-creating salad presentation the whole family will enjoy.

1st Segment: What exactly is the Mediterranean Diet and the nutritional benefits? Ingredient displayed that compose the diet.

2nd Segment: Using all the props to assemble a lovely composed salad of health and longevity.

We’ve missed the boat of health by clinging to our polluted American diet. Nothing is real or alive.

The Mediterranean diet is composed of ‘REAL’, fresh plant-based foods. The keystone of good health and happiness.

Fresh fruits and veggies, grains, beans, nuts, seeds, healthy fats, and small portions of fish and poultry.

Very little dairy.

Meat makes only an occasional appearance, and it’s usually added in small amounts to make sauces, beans and pasta dishes more flavorful.

Wine is optional. Keep it in moderation.

Sugar, flour, and butter and hydrogenated fats other than olive oil are consumed rarely, if at all.

Reduce “bad cholesterol.”

Reduced risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Reduces the risk of Alzheimer’s by approximately 40 percent. (Columbia University Medical Center)

Reduces Risk of Parkinson’s Disease

Reduce the risk of development of Parkinson’s Disease. (PD)

Reduces risk of Spina Bifida: a birth defect that causes the incomplete development of spinal cords.

Exercise is the base of the diet.

What you’ll need for Mediterranean Salad Platter with Lemon-Herb dressing:

Grilled Salmon Fillet, grilled (optional)

Grilled Chicken Breast (optional)

Vegetarian protein (optional)

Greens, spinach, arugula

Yellow and red tomatoes, sliced

Grilled zucchini ribbons or circles

Red onion, sliced and grilled

Yellow and red peppers, sliced

Grilled sweet potato, par-boiled then grilled

Green Beans, blanched

White, kidney, lentil, or any bean you prefer. (Drained)

Walnuts

Seeds (chia, flax, hemp) Fiber!

Pickled veggies (optional)

Side dish of your favorite whole grain

Arrangement:

On a large platter, spread a bed of greens to cover completely.

Set a bowl of whole grains in the center.

Artfully arrange each ingredient in small piles around the bowl of grain and ‘protein’ to create an appealing, colorful display.

Sprinkle seeds over the top for added dietary fiber.

Drizzle dressing over entire presentation and serve

Lemon Herb salad dressing:

2/3 cup virgin olive oil or avocado oil

1 tsp. fresh lemon zest

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar

2 tsp. dried oregano

1 tsp. dried basil

1 Tbsp. fresh mint,

1 tsp. minced garlic

½ tsp. Himalayan salt

1 tbsp. raw honey

½ tsp. fresh ground black pepper

Remember to place everything into a lidded jar, shake and pour.