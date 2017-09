BUFFALO, Wyo. (WISH) — A legendary coach of the Boilermakers has passed away.

According to Purdue University, Joe Tiller died at the age of 74 in Buffalo, Wyoming.

We are saddened to report that Joe Tiller has passed away in Buffalo, Wyoming. Condolences to Arnette, Julie, Renee and Mike. RIP. — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) September 30, 2017

Tiller coached at Purdue from 1997 to 2008 and had an overrall record of 87-62 during his time there. He also led the Boilermakers to a Big Ten Conference Championship in 2000.

With his record, Tiller stands as the all-time winningest coach at Purdue.