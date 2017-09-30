Man dies after near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating after man was fatally shot on the city’s near north side.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to Persian Temple #46, located in the 1800 block of East 23rd Street, on Saturday around 4:50 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

Officer Jim Gillespie with IMPD confirmed on Saturday just after 5 p.m. that a person had been shot but was unable to provide additional details.

At 5:27 p.m., IMPD confirmed via Twitter that the victim was in critical condition and had been taken to Methodist Hospital.

A 7:07 p.m., IMPD announced via Twitter that the victim, a 38-year-old man, had died of injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.