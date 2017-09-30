Man dies after southeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IMPD is investigating the fatal shooting of a man on the city’s southeast side.

Officers from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 2400 block of Dawson Street — that’s south of East Raymond Street and west of South Keystone Avenue — on Saturday around 8:21 p.m. on a report of shots fired.

IMPD Capt. Elder at the scene said officers arrived to find a man suffering apparent gunshot wounds on a lawn in the middle of a group of apartment buildings. Officer Jim Gillespie with IMPD said the shooting victim, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police recovered several shell casings at the scene, and an apartment and car were struck by bullets, but no other injuries were reported.

The shooting comes just hours after a 38-year-old man was found shot in the driver’s seat of a car outside a during a wake held for 40-year-old Keith Williams, who was found shot several times in his home on Grant Avenue on Sept. 20.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.