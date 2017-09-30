Muncie mayor considers $3.5M boost for troubled city schools

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Muncie’s school district could receive $3.5 million in city money to help deal with financial troubles.

The district’s state-appointed emergency manager says the money could help pay for an estimated $9 million in repairs at three schools.

Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler tells The Star Press that the city’s involvement will show state lawmakers that the community is dedicated to fixing the district’s budget and wants to ensure students have quality buildings.

An emergency manager was approved last spring as Muncie faced an $8.5 million general fund deficit. The district closed three elementary schools and cut about 35 teaching jobs.

The mayor says he’s still considering possible sources for the school funding.