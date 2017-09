GARDEN CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus Police Department officer is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. when an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Following a pursuit, the vehicle would pull over to a gravel road in Garden City where the suspect would shoot the officer.

The officer is now recovering at Columbus Regional Hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

Suspect information has yet to be released.