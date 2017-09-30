Silver Alert declared for missing Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating after a man went missing in Evansville.

65-year-old Alvin Scheller is described as being 5 feet 6 inches and weighing around 150 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a plaid blue button up shirt with blue jeans and grey shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He was last seen driving a beige 2014 Toyota Camry with Indiana licence plates UQX435.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7954.