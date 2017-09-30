The Zone: September 29, 2017

See highlights of 22 games in The Zone on WISH-TV from Friday, September 29 with Anthony Calhoun, Meghan McKeown and Charlie Clifford. WISH-TV has the most highlights from the most games in Indiana!

Looking for scores? Check out The Zone Scoreboard.

Also, watch as the Park Tudor High School Band performs live in the WISH-TV studio.

See highlights of individual games by clicking on the matchups below!

Carmel vs. Ben Davis

Warren Central vs. Lawrence North

Noblesville vs. Hamilton Southeastern

Westfield vs. Avon

Zionsville vs. Brownsburg

Decatur Central vs. Greenwood

Roncalli vs. Fishers

Lawrence Central vs. North Central

Pike vs. Center Grove

Franklin vs. Plainfield

Cincinnati Winton Woods vs. Bishop Chatard

Bloomington North vs. Franklin Central

Terre Haute South vs. Southport

Beech Grove vs. Cardinal Ritter

Lutheran vs. Monrovia

Northwest vs. Heritage Christian