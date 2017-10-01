Boomer TV: Heartland Film Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This year marks the 26th year of a Hoosier tradition: The Heartland Film Festival.

Patty Spitler stopped by our studios Sunday morning with Vice President of Development for the festival, MIchael Ault to share some details on this year’s festivities.

Actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner will be opening the festival this year with Patty, who had his film “LBJ” previewed with a first look trailer.

The festival kicks off October 12 and runs through October 22.

