INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — October marks the return of the Million Meal Marathon.

The event is a one day event where Hoosiers gather with Colts players and cheerleaders in an attempt to pack a million meals for hungry Hoosiers to be distributed throughout Indiana.

Organizer Jill Madinger stopped by our studios Sunday morning to help share some details on the event.

It all takes place on October 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

