ISP: Truck driver says someone shot at semi on Indiana Toll Road

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are trying to gather more information after a truck driver reported gunshots aimed at his semi.

According to ISP, troopers were notified about the incident just after midnight Saturday morning.

Investigators said a semi was traveling east on the Indiana Toll Road near the exit for I-69. The truck driver said he saw two flashes of light from an overpass and then his windshield shattered.

Investigators said a projectile passed through the front windshield and passed out the back window.

The truck driver was not hurt.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone who has information about the incident or if anyone sees suspicious activity along the toll road should call 911 immediately.