INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials are investigating following a fatal shooting on the city’s east side Sunday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. in the 1800 block of North Routiers Avenue.

Officials said a teenage boy was found dead at the scene of the shooting where they believe he was accidentally shot by a family member when he was mistaken for an intruder. It is believed the teen had snuck out of the home earlier in the night.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting.