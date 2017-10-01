Newtown distillery offering tastings, tours

NEWTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A new distillery is hoping Hoosier love for sweet corn will extend to a taste for it in their cocktails, too.

Old 55 Distillery in Newtown — that’s in Fountain County — has opened to the public, offering tastings and tours.

The owner of the distillery, Jason Fruits, says it’s the first in the world to have made a bourbon product out of 100 percent sweet corn. They also offer more traditional options of single barrel bourbon and corn whiskey.

As the battle over Sunday liquor sales continues in the Hoosier State, the distillery is an example of a shift in retail tasting room legislation. The waiting period for distilleries has shortened from three years to 18 months, and one state senator says the change could mean more tourism and revenue for a small business in a rural area.

“Creating small business opportunity and jobs, while also encouraging tourists to visit a community they may not have ever visited before, is what it is all about,” said State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette).

The distillery, located at 311 E. Washington Street, is open from noon to 8 p.m. om Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays for tours and tastings.