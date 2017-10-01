Police: Gym teacher choked students with jump rope as form of punishment

FRESNO COUNTY, CA (WFLA) —A California gym teacher is behind bars after he allegedly tied a jump rope around multiple students’ necks as a form of discipline, KMPH reports.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Department was called to Herndon Barstow Elementary teacher after a student was reportedly injured by a physical education teacher at the school.

Investigators learned the teacher, Peter Samhammer, 64, had tried to punish several students by choking them with a jump rope.

He allegedly tied the jump rope around their necks and tightened it before releasing them.

Detectives observed red marks on the victims’ necks and shoulders.

Samhammer was taken into custody and charged with four counts of child abuse.

Central Unified School District released a statement on the situation:

Mr. Samhammer is on official administrative leave. Student safety is a top priority for the district and as such, we are fully cooperating with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so throughout the course of its investigation.”