INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Food made its way into our studios Sunday morning and we certainly weren’t turning it away.

Chicago-based restaurant Portillo’s celebrated their grand opening in Fishers earlier this week and Xavier came in to tell us all about it.

He also came by with tasty treats to satisfy the breakfast need at WISH-TV.

For more info on the restaurant or to see what all is on their menu click here.

The new location is located on 9201 East 116th Street.