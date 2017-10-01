Southport High School teacher dies after accident on school campus

SOUTHPORT, Ind. (WISH) — School district officials confirmed Sunday night that a teacher at Southport High School had died earlier in the week.

Southport High teacher Megan Woodward died following an accident that happened on school grounds while students and staff were decorating homecoming floats Thursday evening, according to a representative from Perry Township Schools.

The school district released the following statement:

Perry Township Schools expresses its deepest condolences to the family and school community that so dearly love Southport High teacher Megan Woodward. Megan was an amazing educator with a remarkable way of making everyone feel valued and important. She also had an extraordinary passion for students. The entire Perry Township Community mourns her loss and extends our sympathy to Southport High and the multitudes of people whose lives she touched.”

The district also said that grief counseling would be made available for students and staff.

Perry Township School Police are investigating the incident.