Vacant building destroyed in blaze

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A vacant building just east of downtown was destroyed in a Sunday night blaze.

It happened on Washington Street near Gale Street around 6:46 p.m.

Indianapolis Fire Department said they dispatched 17 units in total to the corrugated steel building, which collapsed. The smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

Rita Reith with IFD said crews arrived at the scene within five minutes of the fire being reported, and the large blaze was under control by 7:22 p.m.

Damages were estimated at $50,000, and the fire remains under investigation.